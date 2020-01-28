WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $23.47 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. WAX has a market capitalization of $23.47 million and $1.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,607,998,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,869,426 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Tidex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, Bittrex, C2CX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

