WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000. Apple makes up 6.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.26. 19,673,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The company has a market cap of $1,385.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

