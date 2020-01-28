WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

