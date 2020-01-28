Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR: DRW3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.95 ($62.73). 26,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.21. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €59.40 ($69.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

