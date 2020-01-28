Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

Danone (EPA: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Danone was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Danone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/3/2019 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Danone stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €73.18 ($85.09). 1,237,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone SA has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.17.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.