Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Non-Standard Finance (NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON: NSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/11/2019 – Non-Standard Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSF stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.90 ($0.37). 4,354,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The company has a market cap of $86.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

In other news, insider Jono Gillespie bought 100,000 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

