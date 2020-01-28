Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ):

1/24/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €25.80 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DEQ traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.86 ($28.91). 106,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a one year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.48.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

