Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG):

1/24/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €124.70 ($145.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €124.70 ($145.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €120.50 ($140.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:LEG traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €110.75 ($128.78). 131,862 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.33. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

