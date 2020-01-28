Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Wendys stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,088. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

