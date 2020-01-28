West Bancorporation, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTBA. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

WTBA stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

