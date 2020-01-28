West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WTBA. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $395.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

