Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,673,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,385.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.66 and a 52-week high of $323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

