Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. 21,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,124. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.