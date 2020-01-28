Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 708,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.