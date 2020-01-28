Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

