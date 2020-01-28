WEX (WEX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEX (NYSE: WEX) recently:

1/27/2020 – WEX had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

1/23/2020 – WEX is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $222.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $226.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEX traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.77. The company had a trading volume of 223,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,392. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

