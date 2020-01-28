Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 106,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

