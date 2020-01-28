Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Buy at Oppenheimer

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.