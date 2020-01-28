Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $209.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

