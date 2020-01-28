WINk (WIN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. WINk has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

