Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,021,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

