World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.