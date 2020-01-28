World Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $109,487,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 288,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.