World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 424,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.