World Asset Management Inc Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 10,869,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

