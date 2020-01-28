World Asset Management Inc Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT remained flat at $$115.78 on Tuesday. 2,519,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.