World Asset Management Inc Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $208.51. 44,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $156.88 and a one year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

