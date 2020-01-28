World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.