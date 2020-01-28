World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,862 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,468. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $112.75 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

