World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,192 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

