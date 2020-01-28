World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,372 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American International Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 521,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after purchasing an additional 440,806 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,637,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 263,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,140. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

