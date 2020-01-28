World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,826 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

QCOM stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

