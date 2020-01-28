World Asset Management Inc Sells 919 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.