World Asset Management Inc Sells 972 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. 1,457,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

