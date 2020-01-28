World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,391 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 601,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 346,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,776. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

