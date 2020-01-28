Worldcore (WRC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. Worldcore has a total market cap of $36,664.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

