Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $5.64 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $216,519.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $9,075.61 or 1.00112756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050012 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00071298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000798 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00037104 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.