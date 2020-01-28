Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 62,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,939,000.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Svb Leerink lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

