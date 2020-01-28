X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $7,407.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00057069 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,997,539,515 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.