Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240,977 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.