Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Xerox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. Xerox has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

