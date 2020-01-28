Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of XRX opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

