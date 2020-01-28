XGOX Hits Market Cap of $16,820.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. XGOX has a market cap of $16,820.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.70 or 1.00431533 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000311 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

