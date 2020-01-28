Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xilinx updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,732. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

