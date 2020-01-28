XinFin Network (XDCE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $430,678.00

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $430,678.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, COSS, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.02611426 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, COSS, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.