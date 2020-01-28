XRP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Coinone. XRP has a market cap of $10.31 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Markets, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, Korbit, Coindeal, LakeBTC, Ovis, Bitlish, Ripple China, Binance, BX Thailand, B2BX, BCEX, Independent Reserve, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bits Blockchain, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Koineks, Indodax, Bitsane, Liquid, Zebpay, Coinone, BitMarket, OTCBTC, Kuna, Coinsquare, Coinhub, ABCC, BitFlip, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Gatehub, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, BitBay, DragonEX, BtcTurk, Bittrex, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Bitbank, CoinBene, Bitso, Coinbe, Bitstamp, FCoin, Coinrail, CEX.IO, WazirX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exrates, Braziliex, Bitinka, Stellarport, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Huobi, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Covesting, Fatbtc, Altcoin Trader, MBAex and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

