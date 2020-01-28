XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. XYO has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $5,373.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.05688621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032832 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, BitMart, KuCoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

