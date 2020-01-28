Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after acquiring an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

