YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of YAYO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 978,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,215. YayYo has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

