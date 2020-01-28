YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $115,816.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.